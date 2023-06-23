Town hall refuses to remove seawall protecting promenade An injunction, issued by the government's coastal authority on 30 May, demanded that the seawall be removed within 30 days

Marbella mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, has reiterated her concerns that removing a seawall built in 2022 would cause the promenade to collapse onto Playa Casablanca on The Golden Mile. This is despite an injunction from the government's coasts authority to demolish it and return that area of the beach to its original state.

Technical reports prepared by the Public Works Department warn of the possible collapse.

"The council has the firm intention that the promenade remains a tourist attraction for the town, therefore, we will not demolish it and we also hope that we do not have to take out a lawsuit against central government," said the mayor, accompanied by Cristóbal Garre, councillor for Development.

The injunction, issued on 30 May, demanded that the seawall be removed voluntarily within 30 days or the government would do it and send the bill to the town hall.