Work has started on the new tourist information centre in San Pedro Alcántara. Marbella's mayor has said she hopes it will be finished by the end of this year. The 300-square-metre office will be on the main boulevard through the Costa town and has a budget of 700,000 with help from the provincial authority. There will also be a meeting room available for local groups to use.