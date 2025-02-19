Three-year-old child dies after being pulled from private swimming pool on the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:08 Compartir

A three-year-old child died on Tuesday 18 February in the swimming pool of a house in the Costa del Sol town of Marbella according to the 112 Andalucía emergency control room staff.

At 3.40pm the telephone operators received a distress call alerting that a minor had been pulled out of the swimming pool of a house located in Calle Eagle, in the Santa Clara Golf area of the town. The coordination centre quickly activated the 061 health emergency service, the National Police and the Local Police force.

The medical team on the scene tried to save the child's life, but in the end the child died, according to health service sources.