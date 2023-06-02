Three young men arrested for allegedly raping two foreign tourists in Marbella

The suspects, two of them aged under 18, and the victims were holidaying on the Costa del Sol and apparently - after making contact on social media - arranged to meet in a flat rented by those detained

National Police officers in Spain have arrested three young men, two of them under 18 years of age, for their alleged involvement in the rape of two Nordic tourists in Marbella. The incident apparently took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the victims and the arrested men met at the property that the suspects had rented, sources told SUR.

The investigation, which is still open, suggests that the Swedish aggressors and the victims met on social networks and arranged a meeting.

The female tourists went to the apartment where they were, allegedly, raped by the three young men. That same night the two tourists went to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga, where the doctors activated the protocol on suspicion that they had been victims of sexual aggression.

This protocol, which alerts the police force marked the opening of the investigation, although the two women have also filed a complaint about what happened in the Marbella flat. On Thursday, National Police officers located the three suspects, who they arrested for their alleged involvement in the rapes.

Two of them have been placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, according to the sources consulted. The third detainee, who is over 18 years of age, remains in police custody, before being transferred to the judicial authority.