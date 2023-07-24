Three people injured by camping gas explosion on beach in Marbella The injured were treated at the Costa del Sol hospital after the Pino Real incident on Sunday

Two men and a woman were injured on Sunday, 23 July, after the camping gas explosion in Marbella, according to 112 Andalucía.

At around 3pm, the 112 emergency telephone number received a distress call requesting urgent medical assistance for several people affected after the explosion of a camping gas cyclinder on the Costa del Sol resort's Pino Real beach. From the control room, the 061 health services, Local Police and the beach safety lifeguards were alerted.

Three people were injured. Two men made their own way to the Costa del Sol hospital while the woman was transferred from the beach by ambulance with burns to her legs.