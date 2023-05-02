Three free nature walks on offer in Marbella this month The routes will take in the Mina de Buenavista, Vereda del Faro and Mirador del Acebuche and Sendero de los Monjes areas

Three free nature walks are being offered in Marbella in May.

Marbella town hall is offering three free nature walks during the month of May. The routes will take in the areas around Mina de Buenavista, Vereda del Faro and Mirador del Acebuche and Sendero de los Monjes.

The Buenavista mine walk is taking place on 7 May and is a four-kilometre round trip, with a low difficulty rating. The Vereda del Faro and Mirador del Puerto del Acebuche is planned for 14 May. This one is a seven-kilometre circular route and a medium difficulty rating. The Sendero de los Monjes walk is taking place on 21 May. It is a five-kilometre route with a low difficulty rating.

Registration

Registrations, which open the same week as the scheduled excursion, from first thing on Monday morning until 1pm on Friday, are free of charge and must be made online at: www.marbella.es.

Information about the walks is available at the link on the town hall website and for further enquiries, call the town hall’s environment department on: 952 768 761 or by email at: actividades.medioambiente@marbella.es.