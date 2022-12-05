Thousands watch Christmas switch-on in Marbella The countdown was followed by a 'flashmob', organised by local dance schools, and music from the Morente family

Marbella’s Christmas switch-on was back in style on Friday 2 December after two years of Covid restrictions, with thousands of people gathering in the Alameda Park to watch the lights being turned on.

Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz welcomed special guests the Morente family, Estrella, Soleá and Kiki, who performed during the event. At 8.30pm master of ceremonies Roberto Caballero started the big countdown.

"5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0!", chanted the crowds as the lights were switched on, signalling the start of the town’s Christmas celebrations and a programme packed with festive activities.

Shortly after the lights came on a spectacular 'flashmob' organised by the city's academies began, with more than 1,000 participants, to the sound of Mariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The Morentes were up next with the premier of their show Calle del Aire which they are performing at the Nuevo Alcalá theatre in Madrid on Monday 12 December. There was flamenco and other live entertainment throughout the evening

The streets of Marbella and San Pedro were full once again with just a few people wearing masks; a reminder that although things are more or less back to normal, Covid hasn’t completely gone away.