This is what the new library in San Pedro Alcántara will look like

The new library in San Pedro will be built in the former amphitheatre in the Jorge Lorenzo Tejada park.

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 17 February 2025, 23:03 Compartir

Work on the new municipal library in San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella, will begin this summer. The project has an investment of 3.9 million euros and a completion period of 18 months. The work will be carried out in the town's Jorge Lorenzo Tejada park, which means that the new facility will be surrounded by green areas.

"We are going to regenerate a disused amphitheatre, hence the cylindrical shape of the construction," Javier García, deputy mayor of San Pedro told SUR. He added that the "environment will be surrounded by trees in this space for culture, education and leisure".

"In San Pedro we are committed to emblematic and iconic buildings that give us an identity and we are going to continue working along these lines," said García, who believes that "the new public buildings that are being developed have a touch of modernity and are not limited to being simple warehouses or buildings without any kind of ornamental or avant-garde element".

The building

The library has been designed with a concrete structure and has a protective layer which will filter the sun's rays, improving its energy efficiency. There are two independent accesses to the two main floors of the building which comply with accessibility regulations.

The library is distributed over two floors, with the upper floor home to a main central space and a large independent area for the children's section. On the lower floor there is a study area and a conference room as well the desk for borrowing and returning books.

The lower floor is also accessible from the park and can function independently from the upper floor, so that it can be used as a study room only, or be opened occasionally for an event. The upper floor has access from Calle San Javier.

In addition the roof will be open to the public via a staircase-terrace located next to the main upper entrance of the building. Both entrances to the main floors are accessible for people with reduced mobility, and are also the building's evacuation routes.

The plan for the new San Pedro Alcántara municipal library is one of the investments planned in the current municipal budget for this area. Other projects include a new centre for older people and a music and dance school.