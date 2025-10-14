This is what Marbella's new pump track skate park will look like

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 18:04 Share

The skating circuit at Parque Arroyo de La Represa in Marbella is set to be replaced by a track suitable for use not only by skateboarders, but also by BMX bikes, skates and scooters. This is a 'pump track', a type of circuit that emerged in the early 2000s but only arrived in Spain in 2016.

Now this park in Marbella, which links the Santa María district with the old town, is to be home to one, thanks to an investment of just over 440,000 euros by the town hall, which has put out to tender a contract that has a completion period of five months once the work begins.

The design has been adapted so that it can be used not only by skateboard, BMX, rollers and scooter users, but also according to age and technical level. The aim is that the circuit can be used "from an experienced user to a beginner who can progress to the next level".

The pump track has been designed with two separate and independent zones, one for children and beginners and one for intermediate and advanced users

For this purpose, the pump track has been designed with two separate and independent zones, one for children and beginners and the other for intermediate and advanced users. The pump track for intermediate and advanced users consists of two rings combined together, but without the need to pass from one to the other, although both are at the same height.

Lighting and access

It is designed within the physical possibilities of its location to make the most of natural lighting, avoiding possible glare or shaded areas both during the day and at night. However, it will also have artificial lighting poles.

Access to the new track will continue to be via the upper part, but the stairs leading to the side paths will be replaced by ramps with a six per cent incline with handrails on both sides. Next to the entrance there will be a seating area with two reinforced concrete benches and access to the pump track. The enclosure will be enclosed by a 50-centimetre-high concrete wall that will be stepped according to the slope of the terrain and will be crowned by 150-centimetre-high vertical bars, as well as having a double gate at the access from the roundabout.

The project has been conceived with the aim of creating "a quality public space without modifying the environment" and seeking the optimisation of space and a "satisfactory experience of use"

The side paths will lead to rest areas with reinforced concrete benches, and from the rest area on the west side there will be access to the children's area and the adjacent area, and the fountain will be repositioned, as well as the lighting points, which will be placed in the centre to prevent them from being covered by the branches of any of the 14 trees and seven palm trees around them. In addition, elements have been placed on the circuit that protrude above several points of the track to avoid possible interference between the riders and the trees.

In short, the new layout of the Arroyo de La Represa park will be created with the aim of creating "a quality public space without modifying the environment". The distribution, dimensions and design of the elements seek to "optimise" the enclosure and "a satisfactory experience of use for those who practise", while at the same time seeking to "minimise" the maintenance of elements subject to "very intensive" use.