This is the moment a group of wild boar in search of food startled bathers on a Marbella beach The hungry animals, in search of snacks, raided the bags of people on sunbeds in the Estrella del Mar area of the Costa del Sol resort, before making off

A group of hungry wild boar surprised bathers on a Costa del Sol beach when they burst onto the sands in search of food. A video of the animals stealing the snacks of beachgoers on the sunbeds has since gone viral on social media networks.

In broad daylight, the group of wild boar appeared at Estrella del Mar beach in Marbella. As can be seen in the video, they went for the belongings of the bathers probably attracted by the smell of any leftover food.

This is a problem that is becoming more and more frequent, and the local town council has assured people that it is trying to take measures to control the problem with the 'jabali', although it is also requesting the help of the Junta de Andalucía.

The deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, after being questioned on this matter at a press conference following a local government meeting, alluded to the presence of wild board mainly in outlying areas such as Guadalmina Alta, Bello Horizonte and Trapiche Norte, but assured that work is being done "to prevent them". He said the town council is "very scrupulous" with the Andalusian and state regulations, and pointed out that the Health delegation "is studying solutions" to avoid these scenes.