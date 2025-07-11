Thief disguised as jogger suspected of burgling luxury holiday villas on Marbella's 'Golden Mile'

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:54 Compartir

Sports gloves, knee pads, a grey tracksuit and trainers. He wasn’t missing a single detail to pass himself off as a jogger, but in reality, it was a disguise to go unnoticed around the luxury villas in Marbella’s Golden Mile. Dressed like this, he is believed to have burgled at least eight homes, making off with more than 200,000 euros

The National Police have now arrested the alleged thief, who gained access to the properties by climbing over walls and gates. He always acted at night or early hours of the morning, taking advantage of the fact that the residents had left their homes. In most cases, they were tourists on holiday on the Costa del Sol.

The police operation, known as 'Red Moon', has culminated in his arrest following the investigation carried out by officers of the robbery unit of the Marbella police station. The investigations have led to the identification of a total of eight burglaries perpetrated between the months of February and June.

Following enquiries, the police set up a surveillance operation which ended with his arrest and the search of his home, where they found the sports clothing used in the robberies.

The case has been presented to court number 1 in Marbella, which ordered the provisional imprisonment of the accused.