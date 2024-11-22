Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the last job fair in Marbella. Josele
This is the date of the next Marbella job fair
Around 140 companies are expected to attend and some 2,000 positions will be up for grabs at the annual event

María Albarral

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:34

Marbella has announced the dates for its annual job fair at which around 2,000 positions will be up for grabs. The event will be held on the 16 January 2025, from 9am to 6pm, at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones Adolfo Suarez and 140 companies are expected to attend. "The aim is to make it easier for the unemployed to find work and for human resources departments to select staff," said Alejandro Freijo, the adviser in charge of the sector, yesterday.

Freijo explained that "there will be a special focus on the new technologies and artificial intelligence sector due to its importance in the diversification of the economy". The tourism sector and the security forces will have prominent presence, in addition to groups and institutions.

He went on to say that around 5,000 people are expected to attend the event which he said, is being held "earlier in the year" as the tourism sector in particular requires staff all year round as the Costa del Sol has become a year-round destination.

Registration

Those interested in attending the event should download the free ticket through Entertiker and companies wishing to participate can do so by emailing feriadeempleo@marbella.es. The fair, in addition to the stands of companies from sectors such as tourism, services, real estate, construction and maintenance, will also have 20 spaces for institutions and groups and the town hall, which will provide information on the different municipal programmes and services on offer.

Spaces will also be set up to facilitate networking and a programme of talks and conferences will be designed with speakers from different fields.

