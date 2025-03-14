The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow The Russian invasion three years ago has led to an increase in residents from Ukraine, who are now investing in the town

On the European map that can be drawn in Marbella, one nationality has entered the top five of the local population: Ukraine. The Russian invasion three years ago has led to a significant increase in residents from this country, with numbers doubling. From February 2022, when the war began, until today, the Ukrainian population has risen by 2,501 inhabitants, going from 2,420 three years ago to the current 4,921. The British remain the most represented European nationality in the town, excluding Spanish, with 5,361 residents.

Following these two countries, Italy (2,626), Germany (1,878), Sweden (1,832), France (1,416), and the Netherlands (1,114) are next, all having significant communities that actively participate in the town's social and cultural life.

Similarly, Russia, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, contributes to Marbella with a total of 3,226 residents, along with businesses, investments and various activities. This has led to the appearance of signage in Cyrillic, especially in residential areas.

South America

From the continent of America comes the fifth most represented nationality in Marbella, Colombia, with 4,421 inhabitants. From the southern part of the continent, there are also residents from Paraguay (2,333), Venezuela (1,528), and Argentina (1,368), among others.

From the Caribbean, people from Saint Kitts and Nevis, Granada and Dominica have also moved to live on Marbella's coast.

Finally, North America is another source of residents for Marbella, with a growing number of people coming from both the United States and Canada.