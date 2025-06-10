Modernisation of Costa del Sol market aims to attract more visitors

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:30 Compartir

Marbella town hall and the Junta de Andalucía have included the revitalisation and modernisation of San Pedro Alcántara market in its Andalusian tourist cities plan. The project has been put out to tender for a total of 1.5 million euros and will take 12 months to complete.

"San Pedro has a market that is nearly 50 years old which has never been renovated. With its half-century anniversary approaching, we want to give it a boost, as well as attract many visitors," the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, told SUR. He explained that the market would receive a "complete refurbishment of the infrastructure and the digitalisation of the facilities".

Accessibility is one of the main lines of the remodelling, as the main entrance will be adapted and a new toilet fitted for people with reduced mobility. A vertical lift will also be installed to bridge the difference in level between the street and the market.

The plans include a new exterior and interior drainage network, the renovation of the plumbing and electricity network as well as waterproofing the floors of the fish stalls, among other measures. At the same time, the market will have more food and drink spaces.

New technologies

This refurbishment will include digitalisation and adaptation to new technologies, including the installation of an LED screen attached to the main façade outside the entrance, fixed to a supporting structure and visible from the main street, which will reproduce content about the products on offer at the different stalls, as well as general announcements about the market itself.

A streaming audio and public address system will be installed in order to establish communication between shopkeepers and customers or a warning in the event of an emergency. The facilities will be equipped with a new open Wifi service network.

The local council is also looking at refurbishing the market in Marbella town centre.