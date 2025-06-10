Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Mercado de San Pedro is approaching its 50th anniversary. Josele
Urban planning

Modernisation of Costa del Sol market aims to attract more visitors

The 1.5-million-euro project in San Pedro Alcántara includes a comprehensive remodelling of the building and its promotion as a tourist attraction

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:30

Marbella town hall and the Junta de Andalucía have included the revitalisation and modernisation of San Pedro Alcántara market in its Andalusian tourist cities plan. The project has been put out to tender for a total of 1.5 million euros and will take 12 months to complete.

"San Pedro has a market that is nearly 50 years old which has never been renovated. With its half-century anniversary approaching, we want to give it a boost, as well as attract many visitors," the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, told SUR. He explained that the market would receive a "complete refurbishment of the infrastructure and the digitalisation of the facilities".

Accessibility is one of the main lines of the remodelling, as the main entrance will be adapted and a new toilet fitted for people with reduced mobility. A vertical lift will also be installed to bridge the difference in level between the street and the market.

The plans include a new exterior and interior drainage network, the renovation of the plumbing and electricity network as well as waterproofing the floors of the fish stalls, among other measures. At the same time, the market will have more food and drink spaces.

New technologies

This refurbishment will include digitalisation and adaptation to new technologies, including the installation of an LED screen attached to the main façade outside the entrance, fixed to a supporting structure and visible from the main street, which will reproduce content about the products on offer at the different stalls, as well as general announcements about the market itself.

A streaming audio and public address system will be installed in order to establish communication between shopkeepers and customers or a warning in the event of an emergency. The facilities will be equipped with a new open Wifi service network.

The local council is also looking at refurbishing the market in Marbella town centre.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  2. 2 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  3. 3 An education sector defined by academic excellence and diverse teaching models
  4. 4 Lawyers, advisers, consultants and auditors: key allies for business development in Malaga
  5. 5 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  6. 6 Strong banks, the best guarantee for business growth

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Modernisation of Costa del Sol market aims to attract more visitors

Modernisation of Costa del Sol market aims to attract more visitors