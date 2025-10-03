Marbella will approve construction of 800 subsidised housing units in San Pedro over five-year period

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 3 October 2025, 09:06 Share

Marbella town hall has announced construction plans for up to 800 subsidised housing units (VPOs) in San Pedro Alcántara over the next five years. At present, 84 are being built in the south expansion area, while 132 have been granted planning permission on a plot located in the same area (the URP-SP-10 sector). Another development of 40 units is expected to get the green light in the next few weeks and the town hall is already working on the authorisation for another 143 homes in the west area, next to the ring road. There will therefore be 399 properties in the short term, while the municipal government's objective is to double this figure in the medium term, to a total of approximately 800 VPOs over the next five years.

This data was provided by deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara Javier García, who said that "housing is an absolute priority" for the ruling team. He acknowledged that access to a home is "one of the main challenges in overpopulated areas" such as the Costa del Sol.

According to him, the goal of approximately 800 homes will be reached thanks to "the new urban development sectors in the pipeline". Councillor for urban planning José Eduardo Díaz said that "urban planning work will be carried out simultaneously with the construction of different developments, with the aim of shortening deadlines". In addition, he promised that a high number of VPOs will be included in "a new residential development" to complete "the urban grid" of San Pedro Alcántara.

The new development to be built in the southern extension of San Pedro is worth an investment of more than 13 million euros

The development of 132 properties, the building permit for which has already been granted, is worth an investment of 13.14 million euros. In order to be eligible for one of these subsidised units, which include a parking spot and storage room, a household must have up to seven times the Iprem - the benchmark used in Spain to measure one's financial means when applying for benefits. The development, which will be built on a 6,000-square-metre plot, includes green areas and a communal swimming pool, with one- to four-bedroom flats, two of which will be adapted for people with reduced mobility.

National Police Day in San Pedro

During the meeting of the local ruling team, various building permits for a total of seven million euros were also approved, alongside projects related to transport, industry and HR.

Finally, it was announced that San Pedro Alcántara will host the celebration in honour of the patron saint of the National Police - the Holy guardian angels. The event, held in the church square, will include a mass, an homage to the fallen and the awarding of medals to police officers.