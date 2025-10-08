Marbella police have already removed 250 abandoned vehicles from streets so far this year

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 18:19 Share

Marbella's Local Police is reinforcing the control of abandoned vehicles on the town's streets, with the removal of 250 so far this year. The force is also intensifying their enforcement of the urban solid waste and cleaning regulations and issued 919 fines to date, compared to 340 last year.

Local Police spokesman and inspector, Miguel Ángel Benítez, said, "We are carrying out an intensive campaign with the corresponding units which deal with these types of offences". He added that the objective is "to improve coexistence among citizens, not to impose fines".

Spokesperson and inspector of the Marbella Local Police force, Miguel Ángel Benítez.

He specified that 3,332 vehicles have been towed away to the municipal pound, the main reason being bad parking, accounting for some 2,737 cases. Benítez explained that last year 37 reports were made for people gathering to drink in public places (botellón).

He also highlighted the fact that so far this year, 365 complaints have been processed regarding personal mobility vehicles, scooters and bicycles, for circulating outside the permitted spaces. Last year there were 186, "as vigilance by Local Police officers has increased considerably", Benítez said.