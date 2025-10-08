Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an abandoned vehicle being towed away. SUR
Vehicles

Marbella police have already removed 250 abandoned vehicles from streets so far this year

The force has also issued 365 fines to the users of personal mobility vehicles, which includes electric scooters and bicycles

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 18:19

Marbella's Local Police is reinforcing the control of abandoned vehicles on the town's streets, with the removal of 250 so far this year. The force is also intensifying their enforcement of the urban solid waste and cleaning regulations and issued 919 fines to date, compared to 340 last year.

Local Police spokesman and inspector, Miguel Ángel Benítez, said, "We are carrying out an intensive campaign with the corresponding units which deal with these types of offences". He added that the objective is "to improve coexistence among citizens, not to impose fines".

Spokesperson and inspector of the Marbella Local Police force, Miguel Ángel Benítez. SUT

He specified that 3,332 vehicles have been towed away to the municipal pound, the main reason being bad parking, accounting for some 2,737 cases. Benítez explained that last year 37 reports were made for people gathering to drink in public places (botellón).

He also highlighted the fact that so far this year, 365 complaints have been processed regarding personal mobility vehicles, scooters and bicycles, for circulating outside the permitted spaces. Last year there were 186, "as vigilance by Local Police officers has increased considerably", Benítez said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  3. 3 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025
  4. 4 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  5. 5 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  6. 6 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  8. 8 Four decades of change on the eastern Costa del Sol
  9. 9 The rise and fall and rise again of Malaga's grape, raisin and wine industry
  10. 10 Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella police have already removed 250 abandoned vehicles from streets so far this year

Marbella police have already removed 250 abandoned vehicles from streets so far this year