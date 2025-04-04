Leader of Swedish network that swindled 2.3 million euros from investors arrested in Marbella

SUR Malaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 12:32 Compartir

Spain's National Police force, in collaboration with Swedish authorities, have arrested in Marbella the leader of a Swedish network allegedly dedicated to defrauding investors of Nordic origin by means of fraudulent financial deposits. The suspect has been arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by Sweden, in relation to economic crimes and money laundering, according to a statement released by the police.

A search of the fugitive's home by officers resulted in the seizure of more than 65,000 euros, 4,800 dollars and 60,000 Swedish and Danish kroner in cash; jewellery and luxury watches worth 100,000 euros; computer equipment and mobile phones; and the seizure and blocking of three Spanish bank accounts and two luxury cars.

The man led a criminal organisation of Swedish nationals who, through the creation of a business scheme, would defraud Nordic investors, who were tricked and convinced to entrust their savings in deposits that would bring them a "high economic profitability" in a short period of time.

More than two million defrauded

Once the deadlines set out in the contract for the repayment of the capital – along with the interest generated by those investments – had passed, the victims received nothing but one postponement after another in getting their money back

From the criminal activity carried out by the scheme, investigators gathered evidence of money laundering. In addition, the money defrauded from the victims is estimated to amount to 25 million Swedish kronor, the equivalent of more than 2.33 million euros.

The leader of the group, a 36-year-old Swedish national, had taken up residence in Marbella, where he enjoyed a high standard of living. His residence had extensive security measures and a video surveillance system.

The arrest of the fugitive in the province of Malaga was carried out in coordination with other actions in Sweden. Therefore, with the arrest of other members of the network in the Nordic country, the police dismantled the scheme.