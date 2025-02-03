Marbella's Guadalpín mill bridge sees light of day again thanks to volunteers

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:47 Compartir

More than a hundred people have participated in a clean-up operation around the Guadalpín mill in Marbella. Volunteers from Marbella Activa, Ecologistas Malaka, Mujeres en las Veredas, Asociación Cilniana and several schools in the town discovered a bridge in this area that was completely covered by vegetation. The clean-up process had the approval of the Junta de Andalucía and has been carried out without heavy machinery, just with small tools, patience and hands.

"The vegetation collected has been left on the sides to decompose and reintegrate into the environment as organic matter and we have left the mill, the pond and the bridge clear," the historian Francisco Moreno told SUR, who added that "they have cleaned the area of rubbish and waste such as bottles and plastics".

The entire 15th century structure can now be enjoyed, as can the bridge, which could date back to the beginning of the 20th century. "All this has yet to be studied from a heritage point of view. We have to make an assessment, a scientific study of what is new, what can be dispensed with and what has to be conserved," Moreno points out, while stressing that "we have to present a restoration project and do many things, so we are going to continue working on this because it is worthwhile".

The clearing and cleaning work has removed all the vegetation that kept these installations hidden. "We can see a building that conserves the essential elements of a water mill that took advantage of the power of the nearby Guadalpín waterfall which was channelled through the atarjea and the bucket, conserving two millstones in its interior", describes the historian.

These days have also been a meeting point for nature and history lovers in Marbella. The work and effort have paid off and now each of these spaces can be contemplated in a clear way. The associations have asked the town hall to protect the site and recognise it as a historical site. "In the 2010 PGOU, which was later annulled, it was contemplated as a protected historic property. We want this to be included in the new plan and for it to be enhanced," Moreno says.

Such is the interest that this enclave is awakening that students from secondary schools in Marbella are getting involved with the initiative and are learning with their teachers about the history of the site. They are now able to observe in situ how the mills would have once worked. Similarly, a student of architecture from the University of Malaga has been collecting data from the mill to make an elevation plan of it.

History

In 1488 the Catholic Monarchs granted Nuño de Villafañe a mill in Marbella for his services to the Crown. He was a councillor in León in 1475 and in 1480 formed part of the courts of Toledo representing the Castilian city. Only a month after the conquest of Marbella he was appointed accountant and mayor for life of Marbella, to which he moved, soon accumulating power and wealth.

In 1846 the Guadalpín flour mill was owned by Francisco Rosado and there is evidence that it was in operation between 1918 and 1952 thanks to one of the last millers in Marbella, Francisco Millán Jiménez, who was known locally as 'Magaña'.