Green light given to almost 300 more homes in new Marbella neighbourhood

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:02 Share

Plans for Marbella's future neighbourhood continue to grow. The 365,000 square metres of the Arroyo Segundo area will now be joined by 62,238 square metres between Hacienda Cortés and Camino de los Pescadores. This is the new urban development that the Marbella town hall has given the green light to; a "complementary" project to the previous one which, in the words of the town planning councillor José Eduardo Díaz, "completes the urban grid of one of the fastest growing areas of the municipality". This space is set to see the construction of 270 homes, of which up to 80 per cent will be subsidised.

These 216 houses added to the 532 in the Arroyo Segundo area (between the La Cañada shopping centre and La Ermita industrial estate; and between Bello Horizonte and the A-7 motorway) will provide 748 new subsidised homes (VPOs).

Díaz explained that "this measure is part of the medium-term strategy to promote protected properties in the municipality". This joins the recently approved plan to build 132 subsidised rental properties in San Pedro Alcántara, which will be joined in the near future by the construction of 40 more protected properties. In this way, the town hall has said that it continues to take steps towards its "priority objective of promoting subsidised housing".

Some 80% of the new properties will be VPO and there will be 3,000 square metres of roads and 9,000 square metres of facilities

The new district in Marbella will eventually have 1,600 properties, as to these 748 VPOs must be added 852 free rental properties (778 in the 365,000 square metre area of Arroyo Segundo and 54 in this new development).

Facilities and transport

The Hacienda Cortés project will not only include housing. Of these 62,238 square metres, some 12,750 will be set aside for 9,000 metres of public facilities and nearly 3,000 metres for road connections, which will improve communication between Río Real, Bello Horizonte, La Ermita industrial estate and La Cañada shopping centre. "It is not only relevant for its size, but also for the compact town model it promotes, with facilities and amenities that allow residents to go about their daily lives without having to travel," Díaz summarised.

The town hall has said that the developers have a period of one year to present the complete project, which will advance in parallel to the processing of the new General Plan for Municipal Planning (PGOM), which the town hall hopes to have approved before the end of the year and will bring together both projects.