Strategic alliance between Sierra Blanca Estates and Platinum Estates to offer first luxury 'macroresort' on Costa del Sol

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 17:16

A unique new project is coming to Marbella. The alliance between Sierra Blanca Estates and Platinum Estates will give birth to the first luxury 'macro-resort' on the Costa del Sol. This 'joint venture' seeks to create an agreement between two companies that will share risks, resources and benefits, marking the beginning of a new phase in the luxury market in Marbella.

The new development will be located in Las Dunas Club Marbella, covering an area of 160,000 square metres on the beachfront. It will be the largest beachfront resort on the Costa del Sol, with 180 branded residences and 150 hotel rooms integrated into a complex that will also house sophisticated gastronomy, wellness and leisure options, creating an integral luxury experience. Each residence will have frontal sea views and large terraces, while residents and visitors will have access to common areas such as a beach club, sports centre, cinema, restaurant area, SPA and many other spaces. The private residences will be operated by the hotel and the owners will be provided with five-star services as if they were guests.

The shared vision of the two companies aims to elevate the concept of luxury with a unique offer on the town's real estate scene - the first mixed residential-hotel project in southern Spain on the beachfront, making Marbella an international icon.

Strategic alliance

"We are very pleased with this strategic alliance with Sierra Blanca Estates. It is the perfect partner, expert in the luxury residential market at a national level, with brands such as Dolce&Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi Casa in its portfolio. Likewise, the brand we are working with in this exclusive resort, which will be revealed very soon, is oriented to the national and international luxury market in line with the services and values of our companies," said Harry Mohinani, CEO of Platinum.

Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of Sierra Blanca Estates, said: "It is a project that will contribute to the transformation of the town, highlighting the image of Marbella as the best tourist and residential destination in Europe. It is the first branded residential hotel on the beachfront in Marbella. A project that stands out, not only on the Costa del Sol, but in the entire Mediterranean arc." According to him, the project "will mark a before and after in the history of the town. With this new partnership, we see how leading international hotel brands are more interested than ever in setting up in Marbella".