Police officers visit family after helping deliver baby in Marbella street

The officers with the mother and the baby, who was given a Paw Patrol cuddly toy.

A National Police team was patrolling the streets of Marbella in an unmarked car on Wednesday night. The shift was going relatively calmly, until they passed through Avenida Severo Ochoa, where they stumbled upon a real emergency: the birth of a baby inside a car.

It happened shortly before 2.30am. Juan José was in the police car with his work partner - Ismael - and Sofía, who was on her last day of training at the Marbella police station that night.

"As we passed near the hospital, we saw a very nervous man running towards a car with a wheelchair," Juan José said. It was the baby's father.

The officers decided to stop and see if they could help. The father, who, like the mother, is of Ukrainian origin and cannot speak Spanish, pointed to the car. Inside, his wife was already in labour.

"As soon as she moved, we saw that the baby's head was already coming out," said Juan José. They had to act fast and the police officer assumed the role of a midwife. He helped deliver the baby with his own hands, while Sofia encouraged the mother in English.

Healthy Damián came into the world thanks to the support of these three officers. "It's the most beautiful service I've had in my life," said Juan José. "It was an incredible feeling when we heard his little cry, so soft and wonderful," said the police officer.

"It's funny, because during the births of my two children I almost fainted, but when you are caught in a service like this you have to keep cool and go through it," said Juan José. Throughout his 17 years in the National Police Force, he has had countless interventions, but he will "never" forget the night he was a midwife.

When the ambulance arrived, the doctors cut the umbilical cord and took the family to the hospital. A few hours later, the police officers visited the couple and the newborn, bringing a gift for little Damián: a cuddly toy of one of the characters from the Paw Patrol cartoon show.