Police officers assist early morning birth on Marbella street

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 10:52 Compartir

National Police officers assisted a birth in the street in Marbella on Wednesday morning. The mother and the baby were transferred to the hospital, once the ambulance arrived, and both are in good condition.

It was around 2.25am when the police officers, who were patrolling the area in a masked car, found a visibly worried man on Avenida Severo Ochoa. The man, who is of Ukrainian origin, was going in and out of his car. When the police officers approached to check if he needed help, they saw the woman inside the car.

They called an ambulance, but the baby's head was already showing. One of the police officers assumed the role of a midwife and delivered the baby. Despite the obstacle of communicating in different languages, the event had a positive resolution and the healthy baby was placed in the mother's arms.