Suspects arrested following failed Marbella luxury watch theft attempt
CRIME ·Police officers believe they caught the men in time to prevent further incidents on the town's promenade
Spain’s National Police have arrested two suspects following the report of an attempted theft of a luxury watch in the vicinity of Puente Romano. It is thought that the officers were able to prevent a further watch snatch attempt on Marbella’s promenade last week.
According to a statement issued by the National Police, one of the suspects was arrested in the area of the incident and the other, in a hotel, a few hours later. The latter was allegedly responsible for support and surveillance work and providing the escape vehicle. He was found in a hotel when he was collecting his belongings with the intention of leaving the town.
The police report has already been sent to the court and the suspects are awaiting a court hearing. Both men have criminal records for similar offences.
