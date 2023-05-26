Strong safety presence with more than 500 personnel for Marbella fair The deployment will include two coordination centres and medical assistance points in Avenida del Mar and Arroyo Segundo

David Lerma Marbella

More than 500 safety and security personnel will be present at Marbella’s San Bernabé fair, which this year will take place from Tuesday 6 to the Monday 12 June.

The councillor for the area, José Eduardo Díaz, explained that this is "the most important operation of the year” hence the “large number of personnel deployed, including some 300 Local Police officers".

National Police and Guardia Civil officers will also be on duty, as will the fire brigade, Civil Protection volunteers, Red Cross and town hall staff.

The teams will be deployed at the day and night fair venues, "reinforced with the video surveillance system to ensure safety," said Díaz, who added that there will also be two coordination centres, as well as ambulances and two other first aid facilities on Avenida del Mar and in the area of Arroyo Segundo.

In addition to the strong security presence, the public transport network will be increased and given priority during the festival days.