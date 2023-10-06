Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Strict new rules introduced for electric scooter riders
Law

Strict new rules introduced for electric scooter riders

Marbella council has approved new municipal laws to control the movement of electric scooter and other personal moblity vehicles in the town

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:57

Compartir

Marbella council has approved new municipal laws to control the movement of electric scooter and other personal moblity vehicles in the town. According to local councillor Félix Romero, regulations will initially begin to operate in an "experimental" manner and could be subject to changes. They will include a maximum speed limit of 20 km/h (although in some areas this will be reduced to 5km/h), the requirement to use bike lanes - where they exist - and users must have mandatory insurance. In areas where there are no cycle lanes users must travel on the righthand side of the road. Riding on pavements or pedestrianised areas is strictly prohibited, as well as on interrurban roads and motorways. Users must be over 14 years old, wear a helmet and carry lights front and back. Headphones are banned and footwear must not be "excessively loose" or riders go barefoot. Parking will also be regulated.

