Starlite Festival attracts 6,000 job applicants The summer music event, which is one of the best in the country, has 1,000 jobs on offer

Around 6,000 people registered to be selected for one of the 1,000 jobs offered at this year's Starlite Catalana Occidente which starts in June. The festival has been ranked as top in terms of economic impact, according to the list of music festivals in Spain compiled by the Association of Music Promoters.

In its early years, Starlite employed between 300 and 400 people - now that figure has more than doubled.