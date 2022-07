The new director of Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella has told a group of local business people that the long-awaited emergency department at the new Estepona local hospital is still not open due to a shortage of qualified staff. Speaking at the CIT Marbella meeting, Antonio Luis Cansino added, "since it [Estepona] opened last year we have invested two to three million euros. The hospital will soon be able to respond [properly]."