The Costa del Sol hospital is 30 years old. SUR
Staff at Marbella's Hospital Costa del Sol to finally get same salary as other hospitals in 2024
Health

Staff at Marbella's Hospital Costa del Sol to finally get same salary as other hospitals in 2024

Workers were merged into the main Andalusian health service operation in late 2021 but it has taken until now to sort out their terms

María Arrabal / SUR

Marbella

Friday, 29 December 2023, 13:32

Some 2,000 staff at Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella - plus the associated, smaller public hospital centres in Benalmádena and Estepona and the CARE treatment centre in Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa - will finally have their salaries brought into line with those of the rest of the SAS Andalusian health service from January.

Up to now, doctors, nurses, orderlies and administrative staff doing the same jobs in these Costa del Sol centres have had different salaries to other local hospitals.

Previously these hospital centres were part of a separate, quasi-independent public body, different to the main health service. This arrangement was ended in late 2021 and the Costa del Sol hospital, which celebrates 30 years today (29 December), was merged with the rest of the service.

However it has taken until now to complete all the legal steps to bring all the contracts and terms and conditions in line with other hospital centres in the region. Staff had been protesting about how long it has taken.

Hospital Costa del Sol opened on 29 December 1992 and covers municipalities from Manilva to Fuengirola. Since 2022 Benalmádena falls under Malaga's Virgen de la Victoria hospital.

