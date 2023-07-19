Spanish tapas: old favourites and newer trends The tradition of eating tapas is part of life in Spain. In Marbella it is no different

Tapear - a Spanish verb with no translation that is best explained through practical experience. An informal way of eating: with colleagues after work or friends and family; in one bar or a tour of several; a quick stop as an aperitif before lunch or a meal in itself; and a different culinary delight with every drink

Tapas could be described as all aspects of Spanish cuisine in miniature. If you wander from one bar to another, you’ll find a full selection of traditional, contemporary, local and regional delicacies. Marbella is no exception. You can wander around the town centre for days without ending up in the same tapas bar twice.

Bar-hopping in the old town

The small alleys and squares of Marbella’s old town are particularly popular with tapas fans.

Only a small selection of places can be mentioned here, but as the old town is quite easy to navigate, you will find them all at some point. Even the hidden, at best two-metre-wide, Calle de San Lázaro with the bar El Estrecho is hard to miss, despite not being familiar with the place.

The extensive menu of this traditionally decorated establishment has changed only slightly since 1954 and offers classics such as ensaladilla rusa (Spanish potato salad), boquerones en vinagre (anchovies marinated in oil and vinegar), the popular albóndigas en salsa de almendra (homemade meatballs in almond sauce) and much more.

From top: Almagro aubergine, a recipe from al-Andalus; Most bars have a variety of tapas; El Albero in Marbella G.B.

At La Polaca, another family-run bar opposite the market hall, the culinary offer looks similar and, with cosy terraces and a pleasantly shaded patio, this is a very popular socio-cultural meeting place. The museum-like décor is a hotchpotch of objects of all kinds, posters and photographs from the 1950s to the 1980s, and the music, which of course comes from the record player, is also from this period.

Gastro-bars

The newer generation of typical tapas bars often call themselves gastro-bars. Lateral, in Plaza de los Naranjos, decorated in designer chic, belongs to this group. Open in the morning, you can move seamlessly from breakfast to tapas, which are given a contemporary twist here, such as the traditional tortilla with black truffle sauce. Others come from international fusion cuisine, such as the octopus with light wasabi mayonnaise and Sriracha sauce.

Mouth-watering displays

The prices are somewhat lower, and the selection more reduced, at the gastro-bar 3C in Calle Virgen de los Dolores. Here you can look at the tapas in well-chilled display cases on the bar, make your selection and order from the professional and amiable bartenders.

More tapas bars can of course be found on the other side of the main Ricardo Soriano road towards the sea. El Albero (Calle Notario Luis Oliver 10), for example, surprises its customers with tapas, excellent olive oil, crusty bread, a digestif on the house and even more unusual delicacies such as crispy artichoke leaves with tomato jam. Although right on the street, the outdoor seating is pleasantly shaded and peaceful enough to enjoy the quiet background music.

Of course, if you’re looking for more, from here turn left at the end of the street and just a few metres further down you find yourself on one of Marbella’s busiest culinary miles.