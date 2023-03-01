Singapore-based Banyan Tree hotel group lands in Spain with a luxury hotel on the Costa del Sol

The luxury accommodation will have 90 rooms and suites surrounding a leafy courtyard that will take the form of an oasis, and will be part of the Real de La Quinta residential development in Benahavís

Pilar Martínez Malaga

The Singapore-based hotel chain Banyan Tree Group has announced its arrival in Spain with a luxury hotel in Benahavís, that will form part of Real de La Quinta, the residential development project with the largest leisure offering on the Costa del Sol. Located in a unique enclave in the surroundings of Marbella, it will also include the exclusive El Lago Club from 2025.

Banyan Tree Group, one of the world's leading hotel groups that operates more than 60 hotels in 17 countries and has 47 new properties in the pipeline, announced that it has signed an agreement with La Quinta Grupo estate agents to develop a hotel and residential complex under the name Angsana Real de La Quinta Benahavis Marbella, which will be operational in 2026. «The complex, which is the group's first venture in Spain, will include a luxury hotel, branded residences, flats and commercial space,» the group said.

The luxury hotel will have 90 rooms and suites surrounding a leafy courtyard that will take the form of an oasis. It will also have three restaurants, designed to offer high-level gastronomic experiences at any time of the day, a signature snack bar and another dining space by the pool. There will also be professional meeting areas, a spa and kids' club, swimming pools for the whole family and an amphitheatre for weddings. «The Angsana residences, with two and three bedrooms, will have a private courtyard, swimming pool, parking, daily cleaning and maintenance services,« the developers said.

Design inspired by Sierra de las Nieves

The group, created in 2008, explained that «the modern and fluid interior design is inspired by the beautiful wooded slopes of the Sierra de las Nieves. The large windows offer panoramic views and a feeling of spaciousness, while the social spaces with orange trees and different aquatic ecosystems invite you to gather in an atmosphere that reflects both the essence of Angsana, which invites you to enjoy every moment, and the Andalusian spirit».

Peter Hechler, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Banyan Tree Group, said: «We could not have chosen a better business partner for Banyan Tree Group's debut in Spain. La Quinta Grupo has more than 35 years of experience as a developer in the real estate world. Real de La Quinta is the second residential resort that this group is developing in Marbella, where the priority is to build homes in a natural environment with facilities and services that make it a unique place for leisure in everyday life».

Angsana Real de La Quinta Benahavís will offer rowing boat rides on the Real de la Quinta lake, which has a beach area, and excursions to explore the adjacent Unesco biosphere reserve. Real de La Quinta will also have a restaurant area, managed by the Azotea Group, as well as a health and wellness area, provided by Le Max Club, one of the most chic and luxurious names in Spain and southern Europe.

Hospitality and wellness expertise

«Angsana, being a concept that focuses on creating very special moments with our loved ones, is a perfect fit with the Real de La Quinta community,» said Borja Pascual, CEO of La Quinta Grupo, adding that «families and friends are increasingly looking for more unique and unforgettable experiences when on holiday and the upcoming Angsana Real de La Quinta Benahavís Marbella will become the ideal meeting point. Banyan Tree Group's hospitality and wellness expertise will be crucial to enjoying the Spanish lifestyle and create lasting memories for our guests in one of the most spectacular locations in Europe.»

The design of the establishment will be led by OBMI with interiors by MKV Design and landscaping by RSR Studio, with architecture comprising «clean lines and simple silhouettes incorporating elegant brick and stone patterns that reference local building materials and traditions».