Man in his twenties is seriously injured in Marbella shooting

A National Police investigation is under way into a shooting incident in Marbella on Tuesday afternoon in which a young man was seriously wounded.

It occurred in the Lago de las Tortugas area, above Aloha Golf Club, around 5.45pm. The 112 emergency service received a call from someone who said they had heard shots being fired, and mobilised the police and medical services. However, when these arrived there was nobody to be seen, not even the injured man who, it seems, had either made his own way to the hospital or had been assisted by someone else.

The victim, who is aged about 25 and may be British although that has not been confirmed, was admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital with a bullet entry and exit wound in the ribs. Sources say that although the injury is serious, his life is not believed to be in danger.

The police do not yet know the motive for the shooting, although they are working on the hypothesis that it could have been a revenge attack.

Last shooting was in July

The last incident of this type in Marbella was in July, when a man opened fire during a fight at the Opium Beach Club. Five people were injured, including one who had been involved in the fighting.

The gunman had previously been stabbed by another individual with whom he had clashed over a trivial matter – one of them drank from the other one’s bottle – in the most exclusive area of the beach club.