Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Seven people injured following house fire in Ojén
112 incident

Seven people injured following house fire in Ojén

Those affected were treated at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella for smoke inhalation and one of them for burns to his arms

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 10:04

Compartir

A total of seven people were injured in a house fire in Ojén late on Tuesday night (2 January). Those affected have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and one of them for burns to his arms.

As reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, the incident happened at a property in Calle Fernando Solis at around 10.45pm, when neighbours alerted the coordination centre of smoke and flames coming from a two-storey building.

Firefighters from the Marbella rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, together with the Local Police and Guardia Civil, while the 061 ambulance transferred a total of six men, three of them young men aged 19, others aged 18, 22 and 54, together with a woman aged 52 to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella for treatment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ambitious rail plan pitched for the Costa del Sol, by taking the line from Malaga to Marbella via a brand new route
  2. 2 Disused Costa del Sol hotel, closed for more than a decade, to get new lease of life as apartments for the elderly
  3. 3 Flag carrier airline cancels hundreds of flights at airports in Spain due to planned strikes this week
  4. 4 Watch as specialist police rescue mountain goat trapped for several days in deep chasm in Malaga province
  5. 5 Founder of Spain's Inditex fashion group, which includes Zara, becomes first Spaniard to surpass 100 billion dollars in assets
  6. 6 Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province
  7. 7 Sixteen years with no news of Amy Fitzpatrick, the Irish teenager who vanished without trace in Mijas
  8. 8 Roman baths in Fuengirola to open to public at end of January
  9. 9 Rafael Nadal wins on long-awaited return from injury
  10. 10 Three arrested for alleged horse theft in Malaga after one animal tracked down to Seville and the other found dead in a slaughterhouse

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad