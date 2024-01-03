Seven people injured following house fire in Ojén

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 10:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A total of seven people were injured in a house fire in Ojén late on Tuesday night (2 January). Those affected have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and one of them for burns to his arms.

As reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, the incident happened at a property in Calle Fernando Solis at around 10.45pm, when neighbours alerted the coordination centre of smoke and flames coming from a two-storey building.

Firefighters from the Marbella rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, together with the Local Police and Guardia Civil, while the 061 ambulance transferred a total of six men, three of them young men aged 19, others aged 18, 22 and 54, together with a woman aged 52 to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella for treatment.