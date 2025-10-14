Seriously injured middle-aged man found dumped amongst rubbish in Marbella

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 10:16 | Updated 10:25h. Share

The National Police are investigating the assault on a 55-year-old man of Moroccan origin, who was found with multiple serious injuries among rubbish in Marbella at the end of September. According to sources, the man might have been assaulted on the A-355 (the old Ojén-Marbella road) before he was thrown on top of some rubble.

Cleansing department workers hired by the town hall discovered the man early one morning at around 8.10am. His body showed multiple signs of violence, including several bleeding wounds, head injuries, some burns and marks from possible strangulation. The man could hardly speak and was found semi-naked.

The workers covered him with blankets and alerted the emergency services, who rushed him to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

Police have confirmed that the investigation remains open while they try to discover what happened to the victim and locate his alleged assailants.