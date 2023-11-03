Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the sand courts. SUR
Seaside park by Río Real to be ready before summer 2024

Five hundred trees are to be planted and four sand courts have already been installed on the site at El Pinillo beach in Marbella

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:45

Work continues apace on Marbella's new Parque del Mediterráneo, located by El Pinillo beach, close to Río Real, east of the town centre.

Four sand courts for football, handball and beach volleyball have already been completed.

"It aims to become a meeting point not only for sports people but also for families," said the council's Diego López, who explained that 500 trees are being planted on the 50,000-square-metre site, which will open before summer 2024.

The 2.4m-euro project will also incorporate an auditorium and a car park with 250 spaces.

