Missing young man in Marbella found safe and well

MISSING PERSON ·

The 21-year-old was reported missing by his family on Thursday morning

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 24 february 2023, 12:03

Relatives had heard no word from Marbella youth Luis Miguel Castrero, 21, who left his home on Thursday at about ten o'clock in the morning.

A large search was mounted in the mountains of Marbella after members of the public said that they thought they had seen Luis Miguel heading for this rugged area after his loved ones posted messages on social networks to try to locate him.

The family reported his disappearance on Thursday at the National Police headquarters in the Costa del Sol town. In addition, the search was joined by members of the Local Police force, firefighters and civil protection volunteers and a command post was set up in the mountains.

He was finally located, safe and well, by a Local Police patrol.

