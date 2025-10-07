New appeal to help locate young man last seen on Costa del Sol at end of August

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 10:31 Share

Authorities on the Costa del Sol are searching for 25-year-old Gennadi S., who went missing in Marbella at the end of August. One of the features that may help people recognise him is that he has a marijuana leaf tattooed on his left cheek.

Gennadi is 1.75 metres tall (5ft 8ins), athletic, with black hair and grey eyes. The last time he was seen (30 August), he was wearing sports trousers and a sweatshirt.

The case has been reported by NGOD Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Catástrofes de Andalucía (Erican) and SOS Desaparecidos. A

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact Erican on 607 118 375 or SOS Desaparecidos on 868 286 726. You can also contact the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the emergency services on 112.