File image. SUR
A young woman riding a scooter dies after being struck by lorry in Marbella

The 25-year-old victim was in a collision with the vehicle in the access tunnel to the La Cañada shopping centre, under the A-7 main coast road

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 22:44

A 25-year-old young woman died early this Tuesday evening, 21 March, after being struck by a lorry when she was riding her scooter in Marbella, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The operators received the first of several calls at 6.30pm, advising of an accident involving a young woman on a scooter and a lorry in the access tunnel to the La Cañada shopping centre, under the main A-7 coast road.

The 061 ambulance service, National Police and Local Police, were quickly on the scene but health workers could do nothing to save the young woman’s life.

