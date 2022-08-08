Works under way on Marbella schools ahead of the new school year Among the 100 projects taking place are the new access to the Las Albarizas centre and the refurbishment of the façade of Antonio Machado

Summer is the best time to carry out improvement works in educational centres as, although some of them offer summer schools, most of them are empty, allowing maintenance work to be carried out.

Although some work is carried out throughout the year, it is intensified during the non-teaching months of the summer. As such, Marbella town hall is preparing around twenty schools and nursery schools in Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas for the start of the school year with more than a hundred maintenance and improvement projects going on.

The work began at the end of June at Miguel de Cervantes primary school and will continue until the last week of August, with work on an average of one or two facilities per week. The month of September, until the students return, will be reserved for last minute check-ups.

New access

Councillor for works, Diego López, highlighted the construction of a new access for Las Albarizas school from Avenida José Manuel Vallés, saying that it is "a project that the school's educational community has been asking for, to help integrate it into the urban life of the town". These works, which will be carried out in the second week of August and will last approximately 15 days, also include the installation of a new fence to prevent external access.

López also mentioned the renovation of the façade of the Antonio Machado school, "where work is being carried out not only on the paintwork but also on repairing pipes and damp". The intervention also includes the incorporation of the guttering to protect the façade in the future and the removal of grilles.

Work has also been carried out in the Vargas Llosa, Vicente Aleixandre, Los Olivos, Santa Teresa and Las Albarizas and Las Chapas nurseries, where the centre is being renovated to bring it into line with the new regulations. "We are still committed to renovating and updating the town's educational facilities," López stated.

Since the School Conservation Plan was launched at the end of 2020, almost 600 projects have been carried out, which will rise to 700 with those that will be undertaken this summer. San Pedro Alcántara has its own maintenance programme, which is also being rolled out during the summer months in the five infant and primary schools, with an investment of nearly 180,000 euros.