Marbella school children learn all about recycling The Costa del Sol Environmental Complex is giving workshops in local schools while a special classroom is being built

Identifying the different types of containers or finding out what happens to rubbish once it has been deposited is what the children are learning about in the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex's environmental workshops. This free initiative is being carried out in local schools while work is being carried out to build a new ‘environmental classroom’.

Every year around 5,000 schoolchildren would visit the complex until the pandemic meant that they had to stop. Now construction is to begin on a new space that aims to be more dynamic, innovative and fun, giving priority to digital and technological activities.

While the work is being carried out however, the organisation is to hold its workshops in local schools. A representative from the Costa del Sol’s urban waste team, Juan Luis Villalón, said, "the majority of schoolchildren on the Costa del Sol do not know where the rubbish they throw away every day ends up; what is the path that waste follows from the container to its subsequent recycling, or how the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex works and we want to answer all these doubts".

Changes in consumer habits

Villalón added, “These workshops are of enormous importance to families because children are the best transmitters of the message about recycling. All the concepts they learn in the workshop are passed on to the rest of their families, leading to changes in consumer habits".

The activity is aimed at fourth to sixth year primary school pupils and explains, through audiovisual material and games, subjects including what the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex is, how to separate waste and how long it takes for materials to biodegrade.

Schools interested in participating can contact the Communication and Environmental Education department of the Complex by emailing comunicacion@costadelsol.eco. Once the request has been received, a date for the workshop will be arranged.