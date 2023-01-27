Marbella to launch a plan against school absenteeism Two psychologists, a social worker and a social educator will be in charge of the initiative which has received 140,000 euros from European funds

Marbella is to be one of the thirty towns in Andalucía to implement a pilot programme against truancy, subsidised with 140,000 euros of European funds through the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía.

The programme will involve the hiring of two psychologists, a social worker and a social educator according to the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, and the Andalusian government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, who announced the pilot programme earlier this week.

Navarro specified that the initiative 'strategies and actions in disadvantaged areas of Andalucía that support and improve the processes of socio-family inclusion in families with children in a situation of absenteeism and school failure', known as POPI Project, aims to develop strategies and actions to combat these issues while working with vulnerable families at risk of social exclusion.

Muñoz pointed out that the project “will enable us to offer greater attention to vulnerable families or those at risk of social exclusion and to children so that they have the greatest possible support in their daily lives and to prevent them from not attending their schools for whatever reason".

The mayor went on to say that "some schools have more problems than others in terms of absenteeism and we will act in all those places where the head teachers tell us that it exists". She added that the town hall, “has already had specific programmes in this area for a long time and now we are going to reinforce them with this one".