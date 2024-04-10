San Pedro starts first stage of improvement work to its popular seafront promenade

David Lerma Marbella Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

The first stage of work to improve the San Pedro Alcántara promenade have started. Deputy mayor Javier García said the work will affect 11 of the access points to the beach, and upgrade 200 square metres of paving and 60 metres of ramps, "with the aim not only to guarantee the mobility and safety of pedestrians, but also to beautify one of the most important spaces for enjoyment and recreation in the town". The budget amounts to 70,000 euros.

"There are 300 metres of footbridge that initially had spotlights embedded in the timber, but which were stolen," García said. He pointed out "the installation of 16 solar technology streetlights has been proposed as an alternative solution, as they do not require channelling and represent a great energy saving". There is also a plan to replace the handrails at the different beach access points this year.

"The promenade is one of the jewels in the town's crown," said García, who pointed out "it requires permanent conservation and maintenance work".

The next project will include the installation of solar lighting on the section of the coastal path that joins Guadaiza and Ventura del Mar, he added.