How to easily get to the San Pedro Alcántara fair this week There is a special free shuttle service from the town centre and the ‘Bulevar’ with 200 daily departures to the new La Caridad fairground

San Pedro Alcántara is offering a special free bus service with more than 200 daily departures from the town centre and boulevard, to get to the new La Caridad fairground for the duration of the fair (feria), which runs from Monday 17 until Sunday 23 October.

The town’s deputy mayor, Javier García, and the councillor for transport and mobility, Enrique Rodríguez, who pointed out that it is still obligatory to wear masks on public transport, explained that the pickup and drop off point at the fair ground is through the East gate (Nueva Andalucía).

Rodríguez explained, “The aim is to provide safe access but also to prevent buses from getting stuck between private vehicles and will allow connections to the centre of San Pedro with an estimated frequency of about 15 minutes.”

Two services

Two special shuttle services will run. The first will run from 1pm until 3am, departing from the stop on Calle Doctor Esteban San Mateo and will follow the same route as the current line 4, passing along Avenida Oriental and running parallel to the River Guadaiza until it reaches the fairground.

The second shuttle service will have the same timetable and will serve the entire Bulevar area, Ingenio and a stop at Las Petunias. "It will start at the Transport Terminal and continue along Norberto Goizueta, Pedro Gil roundabout, Calle Manuel González Portilla, Avenida Juan Vargas to the fairground along the lane parallel to the Guadaiza river. The frequency of this service will be between 10 and 20 minutes", said the councillor.

For the residents of Marbella, and visitors arriving from other towns, the councillor recommended using buses to San Pedro and from there using the special shuttle service which "is free for all passengers, whether or not they have the Municipal Mobility Card".

The deputy mayor also said that there is parking for up to 1,200 vehicles. Signposting will guide vehicles to the entrance through the industrial estate and exit along Carril Picaza.