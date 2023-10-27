San Pedro Alcántara fair attracts 400,000 visitors

Events
Sections
Highlight
Andrea Jiménez
San Pedro Alcántara
Friday, 27 October 2023, 14:11
Compartir
San Pedro Alcántara Feria attracted 400,000 visitors during its recent week-long festivities.
This was announced by deputy mayor, Javier García, who highlighted the "high degree of satisfaction from the business owners, the booths and attractions, as well as from local residents and visitors to the town".
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.