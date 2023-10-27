Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The start of the fair. Josele
San Pedro Alcántara fair attracts 400,000 visitors
Events

Deputy mayor, Javier García, highlighted the "high degree of satisfaction from business owners, local residents and visitors to the town"

Andrea Jiménez

San Pedro Alcántara

Friday, 27 October 2023, 14:11

San Pedro Alcántara Feria attracted 400,000 visitors during its recent week-long festivities.

This was announced by deputy mayor, Javier García, who highlighted the "high degree of satisfaction from the business owners, the booths and attractions, as well as from local residents and visitors to the town".

