San Pedro Alcántara completes special plan for conservation of green spaces

Marbella town hall has been carrying out a special conservation and maintenance plan for the green spaces of San Pedro Alcántara since summer. The plan will continue throughout autumn and will see the replacement of plantations and the preparation of trees "to guarantee public spaces in optimum conditions for residents and visitors".

Deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, stressed that "this comprehensive planning, which is activated every year, has allowed us to maintain squares, parks, boulevards and avenues in an optimal state during the months of greatest public use, thus reinforcing the well-being of the citizens and the quality of the landscape of our environment during the summer".

The programme of actions included intensive cleaning, leaf removal, hedge trimming, grass cutting and ground preparation, together with manual weeding in flowerbeds and trees, clearing of vegetation and treating plants and trees "to prevent pests and ensure the good health of trees and shrubs", said the councillor. In addition to this work, trees, shrubs and palm trees have been pruned, as well as new plantings of ornamental and perennial species that have contributed to beautifying public spaces.

Parque del Arquillo, Finca de la Caridad, Parque Canino Virgen del Rocío, Plaza de la Iglesia, Bulevar de San Pedro Alcántara, the skate park, Calle Marqués del Duero and Avenidas Burgos, Barcelona, Constitución and Ruiz Picasso have all been included in the plan. García stressed that "these actions are part of an ongoing plan that seeks to ensure that San Pedro Alcántara has a well-kept, accessible and safe green environment all year round".

With the arrival of autumn, the parks and gardens department will continue with new phases of work aimed at replanting, preparing the trees for the rainy season, renovating green areas and preparing the fairgrounds of the Finca de la Caridad for the San Pedro Alcántara fair, as well as the Jardín Árabe and the Parque de Los Tres Jardines.