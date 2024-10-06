Salon Maher in Marbella links up with Costa del Sol-based charity Collective Calling

SUR Marbella Sunday, 6 October 2024, 08:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Collective Calling is a Costa del Sol-based charity committed to addressing the pressing issues of homelessness in Spain and supporting street children in Tanzania. Its mission in the African country, is to provide comprehensive assistance, empowerment, and long-term solutions to individuals and communities affected by homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion. In Spain, its mission is to help bring dignity back to the homeless community via a mobile shower unit.

Zoom Mobile shower unit. SUR

Salon Maher in Marbella has been inspired by the NGO's work and commitment to helping the less fortunate and has agreed to partner with this charity until the end of the year. The hairdressing salon wants to help raise awareness of the charity's cause and encourage donations by having promotional materials, a collection tin and their charity candles available to purchase at the salon. Collective Calling supporters are also encouraged to visit the salon before the end of the year, quoting the charity code COLLECTIVE10. For everyone using this code, the Salon Maher will donate 10% to Collective Calling.

Roots in Syria

The link between the charity and the salon is strong, as both the charity and hairdresser and owner Maher Mansour have their roots in Syria and have experienced the refugee crisis first hand.

Maher Mansour reached the highest levels in hairdressing in Syria, with a celebrity following. Unfortunately, he had to flee the war in 2013, leaving his salons behind, and arriving in the Netherlands as a refugee, with nothing but his experience, talent and a desire to work. He built up a business from scratch, and now has two successful salons in the Netherlands. He’s trained a loyal team of hairdressers, bringing many of his team from Damascus with him, and his new salon in Marbella is going from strength to strength.

Refugees

Gemma Carr from Collective Calling commented, “Collective Calling was born to help Syrian refugees in Greece and so hearing Maher’s story and seeing his success is very special. We’re delighted that the salon has chosen to support our cause for the rest of the year.

Please do mention Collective Calling when you book your appointment at Salon Maher and you can have a wonderful hair treatment and contribute to a good cause”.

Collective Calling is transforming access to hygiene with their latest project - a mobile shower unit to support homeless people on the Costa del Sol. This will bring essential hygiene facilities directly to those in need, partner with local organisations to maximise impact and highlight the importance of hygiene and health services for the homeless.

Salon Maher opened its doors in May to bring Maher Mansour’s unique brand of hairdressing to Marbella and it is located on Avenida Ramón y Cajal 23, Edificio Parquesol, local 5. The team speaks English, Arabic, Dutch and Russian. Call 611 36 46 65 or visit www.salonmaher.com to make an appointment.

To make a donation to Collective Calling use the code COLLECTIVE10 when booking or paying for your appointment. Find Collective Calling on Facebook @CollectiveCalling or visit www.collectivecalling.org to find out more about the charity.