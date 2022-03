New roundabout in avenida Severo Ochoa With a three-month time frame for completion, it is located in the intersection between calle Pintor Pacheco and Fran Junípero Serra

Work has now begun on a new roundabout on one of Marbella's busiest roads, Avenida Severo Ochoa, by the Quirónsalud hospital at the intersection of Calle Pintor Pacheco and Calle Fray Junípero Serra.

The works should take three months to complete and traffic flow in the area will then be improved. It will also relieve traffic congestion in Calle Manuel Haro, which leads to La Bajadilla, El Cable beach and Incomar industrial park.