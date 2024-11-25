Rotary club Marbella swings into action for charity golf tournament The President’s Charity Golf Cup will take place on Monday 2 December at Los Flamingos Golf in Benahavís

The Rotary Club Marbella/Guadalmina has organised a charity golf tournament that will take place at Los Flamingos Golf, Villa Padierna, Benahavís, on Monday 2 December. The President’s Charity Golf Cup will raise funds for various associations supported by Rotary, in particular, Afesol, the Malaga-based charity that helps improve the quality of life of people with mental illness and their families.

Registration, which costs 95 euros, begins at 8am and the tournament will have a maximum of 52 players. The price includes a shared buggy, free parking and drinks and tapas at the after-game event. There will be several prizes for winners, while local businesses and individuals have donated a variety of prizes for the charity raffle.

The event is sponsored by Talk Radio Europe, Ibex Insurance, Aaura Dental, Euro Economics, Clinica Matas, the Continental Design Group and Mara Collections,

Reservations can be made by email: saa@marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club