Richard Gere to be among the guests at the Starlite Porcelanosa 2022 Gala Once again this year Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán will present the charity event

Richard Gere is expected to be one of the guests at this year's Starlite Porcelanosa Gala. The charity event will take place on Sunday 14 August at Marbella’s Nagüeles quarry.

Gere will be accompanying his wife Alejandra, who is to be honoured for her social work and the couple will be joined by Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán who will present the event.

The gala, which began 13 years ago, will bring together prominent personalities from the business, social and cultural world with the aim of raising funds and supporting the Starlite Foundation. A number of Spanish celebrities will also be attending.

During the evening a number of celebrities will be recognised for their charity work, including: Andrea Bocelli, Ana Obregón, Carla Pereyra, Chucho Valdés, Ainhoa Arteta, Diego Boneta and Alejandra Gere.

As in previous years there will be live music from Cuban music icon Chucho Valdés, Mexican Chui Navarro ("Reik"), Diego Torres and Juan Peña. The evening will be hosted by model Valeria Mazza, actor Iván Sánchez and presenter Luján Argüelles.