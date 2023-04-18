Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Enrolment for summer courses opened on Monday. SUR
Registration opens for Marbella’s Fuerte Nagüeles summer courses

Registration opens for Marbella’s Fuerte Nagüeles summer courses

Enrolment is open to children aged between three and 14

David Lerma

Marbella

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 19:35

Compartir

The registration window to apply for summer courses at Fuerte Nagüeles opened on Monday 17 April with discounts of 30 euros for the first 50 people to sign up for each session. Marbella's councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, and the director of the facility, Alfredo García, presented the initiative, which is open to children aged three to 14 and will run from June to September.

The councillor said, "It is an educational and leisure programme which offers children the chance to take part in outdoor activities, developing important aspects such as social and personal skills".

The courses will take place from 26 to 30 June, 3 to 14 July, 17 to 28 July, 31 July to 11 August, 14 to 25 August and 28 August to 8 September. There will be three different age groups: from three to six years old, from seven to 10 years old and from 11 to 14 years old. The timetable is: 7.45 to 9am, 9am to 2pm without lunch and from 9am to 4pm, with lunch.

All the information can be consulted on the Fuerte Nagüeles website: www.fuertenagueles.com

Publicidad

  1. 1 British man arrested after doorman dies following brawl at Towie star Elliot Wright's Mijas restaurant
  2. 2 Demand for more services and extension to Costa del Sol train timetables during peak summer period
  3. 3 Doorman dies after trying to break up fight in Mijas
  4. 4 Well-known Malaga architect dies after brutal attack on city centre street
  5. 5 Wanted drugs kingpin captured in Estepona after spectacular high-speed chase
  6. 6 Two men rushed to hospital after gangland shooting on outskirts of Malaga
  7. 7 Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving wild boar on A-7
  8. 8 Man wanted for firing gun at police officer in 2018 arrested in Estepona
  9. 9 Worker dies after fall from fourth floor of Alhaurín building site
  10. 10 Two octogenarian sisters found dead in Malaga home

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad