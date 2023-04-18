Registration opens for Marbella’s Fuerte Nagüeles summer courses

David Lerma Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

The registration window to apply for summer courses at Fuerte Nagüeles opened on Monday 17 April with discounts of 30 euros for the first 50 people to sign up for each session. Marbella's councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, and the director of the facility, Alfredo García, presented the initiative, which is open to children aged three to 14 and will run from June to September.

The councillor said, "It is an educational and leisure programme which offers children the chance to take part in outdoor activities, developing important aspects such as social and personal skills".

The courses will take place from 26 to 30 June, 3 to 14 July, 17 to 28 July, 31 July to 11 August, 14 to 25 August and 28 August to 8 September. There will be three different age groups: from three to six years old, from seven to 10 years old and from 11 to 14 years old. The timetable is: 7.45 to 9am, 9am to 2pm without lunch and from 9am to 4pm, with lunch.

All the information can be consulted on the Fuerte Nagüeles website: www.fuertenagueles.com