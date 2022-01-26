Reduction in speed limits quadruples traffic offences in Marbella The new speed limits came into force last May, with a reduction from 50 to 30 kilometres on urban roads with only one lane in each direction

A report into Marbella’s Local Police unit operations in 2021 has revealed the number road safety offences rose from 252 in 2020 to 1,157 in 2021, a four-fold increase.

Councillor for public safety, José Eduardo Díaz, presented the report on Tuesday together with chief of police, Javier Martín. Martin explained that the majority of the offences had come about due to “the lowering of speed limits.” He pointed out that it was “easier to offend” last year compared with the previous year as the speed limits have changed.

The new speed limits came into force last May, with a reduction from 50 to 30 kilometres on urban roads with only one lane in each direction, and it was from that date onwards that the greatest increase in speeding offences was detected.

On the plus side, although the number of traffic accidents rose from 1,534 to 1,946, there were no fatalities. However, there were 13 serious injuries and 372 minor injuries. Díaz also stressed the importance of controlling vehicles and speeding: "Let's remember the social alarm generated by the high-end cars racing around the city in the first year of the pandemic. A strategy has been put in place to deal with this, and this is also reflected in the figures we are seeing in terms of speed and vehicle controls," he remarked.

Martín highlighted that 20,764 fines were issued, 2,279 vehicles were taken off the road and 258 people were caught driving without a licence. Furthermore, 175 stolen vehicles, 187 which had been deregistered and 2,018 that did not have insurance were also detected.

In addition to the traffic report, Díaz and Martín confirmed that a sub-inspector has been assigned in each district of Marbella for the first time. These sub-inspectors will take part in monthly meetings with the district councillor as well as community associations and groups to learn first-hand about the specific problems in each area of the town.

The local police personnel is set to increase in Marbella this year with 11 officers having already joined and another 14 starting the police academy. Díaz also announced that 24 new positions will be available in the near future.